The state COVID-19 reporting page at 12:45 p.m. today showed the state had topped 5,000 confirmed cases and also that the number of deaths had risen by five from the 102 reported at the governor’s midday news conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

I’m hesitant to draw a comparison between the total case number and yesterday’s count of 4,923 because it’s not always clear what periods of time are covered. Often, the numbers on the website are lower than what the governor announces at his 1:30 p.m. daily briefing.

But the number is up from yesterday.

Advertisement

No briefing is scheduled today. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is meeting in Washington with Donald Trump, but Health Department officials will handle the 1:30 p.m. briefing. No word yet if he’ll Zoom into a 4 p.m. meeting of the steering committee that advises the governor on spending federal virus relief money. The governor’s employees hold a majority of the seats, so it reflect his views as a rule, though legislative members sometimes chime in with different viewpoints.

UPDATE: 5,003 will be the midday count today and the rise in 80 is, with one exception, community-based cases. Four of the five new deaths were nursing home residents.