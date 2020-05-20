The Arkansas Democratic Party proposed today to provide child care tax credits and income tax suspension during the pandemic crisis for all “essential” Arkansas taxpayers earning less than $150,000 a year.

Unlikely.

For one thing, the governor is more inclined to favor income tax plans that favor the wealthy (the last big gift sent 90 percent of the benefits to those making more than $250,000 a year.)

The larger practical problem is that poorer people provide a huge amount of the income tax simply on account of their numbers.

The breadth of the proposal could be breathtaking. With a $150,000 cutoff, you’d be giving the break to as many as 90 percent of Arkansas taxpayers, eliminating that source of income from all but the wealthiest 10 percent. It would be a huge hit on state finances. The question is how you’d define “essential workers” and how many would qualify.

Just for fun, here’s what the Democratic Party had to say:

