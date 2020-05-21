Where the active cases are as of May 21.

A report on the 1,082 active COVID-19 cases released by the Arkansas Department of Health today offers details on worksites where clusters of five or more cases have been found:

29 at the Belleville Boot Co. in Forrest City, where 35 total have tested positive (six recovered).

14 at Tyson plants, where 46 have tested positive (32 recovered).

14 at Nebo Poultry in Dardanelle, all active.

9 at Best Manufacturing in Jonesboro, all active.

7 at Riceland Foods, where 9 have tested positive (2 recovered).

6 at Pilgrim’s Pride, where 7 have tested positive (1 recovered).

6 at Frito Lay in Jonesboro, where 10 have tested positive (4 recovered).

5 at the Saracen Casino construction site, where 56 have tested positive (51 recovered).

Advertisement

The report also gives demographic data on the active cases and deaths, and gives numbers for nursing homes, inmates and others. The race breakdown for active cases: 35 percent African American, 38 percent white, 5 percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7 percent Latino/Hispanic and 8 percent other.

Also included: where persons with active cases visited 14 days before their diagnosis: Three to restaurants. Six to barbershops. Nine to church. Three to daycare. Four to a gym. Five to a hotel or motel. Twenty-nine cases had been to a doctor’s office, dentist or another health facility. The health department tracks the time period prior to diagnosis to account for the asymptomatic period — five days or more — and lag time between test and result.

Advertisement

There is one homeless person with active COVID-19. Find the full report here.