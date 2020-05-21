UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale told the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees this morning that the campus had received a $25 million gift, the campus’ largest ever, from an anonymous donor to improve enrollment.

She said $15 million would be spent in the next five years for scholarships based on need, for any type of student in any area of study.

Another $10 million will go into a “student success endowment fund.”

I expect more details to follow.

But that’s some good news for a campus that has experienced declining enrollment and has had to pare faculty and programs to meet budget problems.

UPDATE: The university news release soon followed.

