The April unemployment rate in Arkansas jumped to 10.2 percent, but the state noted that was well below the national rate.

Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 5.0 percent in March (revised up from the preliminary March estimate of 4.8 percent) to 10.2 percent in April. Arkansas civilian labor force declined 69,598, a result of 133,832 fewer employed and 64,234 additional unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate rose over ten percentage points, from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April.

BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose sharply in April to 10.2 percent, but is still less than the national rate of 14.7 percent. In addition to the increase in unemployed Arkansans due to the COVID-19 response, the number of employed declined even more. This is related in part to the lack of typical Spring hiring at businesses that were unable to open or expand as scheduled”.