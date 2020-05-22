The shape of the coming college football seasons is yet to be determined, but Arkansas State University appears to have an optimistic outlook over the longer-term.

It announced today a “restructured” contract extension through 2023 for coach Blake Anderson. Said Athletic boss Terry Mohajir in a news release:

“Due to our unprecedented FBS success under a head coach with Blake’s tenure, we started the process before the 2019 season to extend his contract. “During this process, it gave us an opportunity to restructure his contract as well to be more beneficial for all parties. We believe this strengthens the continuity for our emerging football brand with Blake serving as a strong leader for our young guys in their athletics and academic pursuits. He has been very instrumental in our development of lettermen who go on to be great alumni representing Arkansas State University so well.”

There’s no change in his current base pay of $825,000.

I asked for the terms of the altered contract.

Here’s the agreement.

It includes amended performance bonuses and sets payments required of either side in case of a termination by ASU or acceptance of another job by Anderson.