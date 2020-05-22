Jeremy Parks, 22, was fatally shot during a fight about 5 p.m. Thursday at 10204 Milkyway Drive, which runs north off Mabelvale Cutoff in Southwest Little Rock, Little Rock police said.

Police responded to report of a shooting, but Parks had been taken in a private car to a hospital, where he died. Witnesses provided information and detectives also recovered surveillance camera foot. They have a description of the suspect, who drove away.

Police told Fox 16 that the shooter and victim knew each other. A fight escalated and Parks was shot multiple times.