Memorial Day will be observed from afar in many places this year.

The annual ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, for example, will not be open to the public but will be streamed on Facebook at 10 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak.

Also, the Commemorative Air Force’s (CAF) Razorback Wing, based in Little Rock will fly a Ryan PT-22 Recruit, World War II trainer aircraft over the cemetery in honor of those who died in military service.

The traditional public observance won’t be held at Little Rock National Cemetery, but the cemetery will be open and it has this guidance for visitors.

