Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage, confirms a reader’s comment yesterday that the state will open four museums Tuesday.

Bryant tells me by e-mail:

We will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26. The hours at Old State House Museum, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Delta Cultural Center will be 10 a.m. to 4 p. m.

Our hours are different than before the shutdown to allow for extensive cleaning/disinfecting to take place after we close and before we open.

We are going to limit the number of museum patrons that can be in the museums at any one time. There will never be as many as 50 (including museum staff) at one time. In order to make sure we can safely social distance, we are keeping the number of visitors to an easily manageable number. Social distancing will be practiced at each location.

At the entrance of each facility will be a sign that has several questions used by the CDC that patrons must read before entering. If they answer NO to all the questions then they can enter the museum.

All museum staff and museum visitors, aged 10 and up, are required to wear masks. After museum visitors enter the museum they will then be required to immediately use hand sanitizer.

Max, our primary goal is to keep museum staff and museum visitors as safe as possible.