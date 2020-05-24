Gov. Asa Hutchinson followed up his turn on Donald Trump’s stage at the White House last week with an appearance today with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

Given the opportunity, you could expect him to say, again, that his response to coronavirus — restrictions, but no total shelter in place directive — had paved the way to the reopening of virtually every aspect of Arkansas life this week and next.

Wallace might ask him about the upward trajectory of new cases in Arkansas, theoretically a contraindication to CDC guidelines for a phased reopening of business.

The broadcast began at 8 a.m. with Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s cheerleader.

UPDATE: Here’s the link to the interview.

Chris Wallace did ask some pointed questions.

Wallace noted the biggest single-day COVID-19 increase last week just as rules were eased to allow summer camps and youth sports.

What emerged from this and other questions was what appears to be Hutchinson’s new mantra: “Managing the risk.” He repeated the phrase.

He said he takes the virus seriously and that it causes death. “But to stay cloistered at home is contrary to the American spirit,” he said — a line he employed twice in the seven-minute interview. He compared risk management to driving. There are risks in driving, but people wear seatbelts to reduce the risk. Some might argue that’s a matter of limiting freedom, he said, but it is a matter of safety.

Shown some of his charts on Arkansas’s experience, Hutchinson cited the state’s low hospitalization and low death rate. Wallace noted that the state had failed to meet a 14-day decline in the rate of new cases, a national standard for Phase One of returning to normal business. Hutchinson countered that a declining rate of positive tests is also an indicator. He said the state is testing more, but the positive rate falls below 5 percent, with 10 percent considered a danger point by national standards.

He said the increase in testing in the state and tracing of where people made contact with the infection made him feel comfortable about easing restrictions. He said he and others don’t see a connection between new cases and restrictions that have been lifted. He said many news cases have come from the food processing industry, which is an essential business the state cannot shut down.

Wallace cited the governor’s anecdote Saturday about a cluster of cases that arose from a high school swimming party.

The governor said it’s a matter of self-discipline. “I don’t think we can say you can’t invite anyone to the pool at your home.” He said it’s a matter of education. He testing will help manage risk by helping the state identify outbreaks. “We’ve got to think about next fall,” he said. “We’re not going to be cloistered in our homes. That’s contrary to the American spirit.”

Asked about the economic impact in Arkansas, Hutchinson noted that the unemployment rate was 4 percentage points better than the national average and state tax revenue hadn’t fallen as sharply as forecast. Hutchinson said the Arkansas economy was stronger and would rebound more quickly “because it was not all shut down.”