By
Max Brantley
On
12:07 pm

Our old friend, former KARK news director Austin Kellerman, posted the Tweet above from the anchor of a Springfield, Mo., TV station.

It’s getting wild attention on the web.

And this one even more.

Never mind COVID-19. Crowded pool. Warm water. Lots of beer. Huge crowd to negotiate to reach a restroom.

And then there was Ocean City, Md.

Call me un-American. I don’t care what Asa says. I prefer to cloister.

