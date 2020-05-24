Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. 🤦🏼‍♂️ (🎥 @scottpasmoretv) pic.twitter.com/t6dRDUHtnU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 24, 2020

Our old friend, former KARK news director Austin Kellerman, posted the Tweet above from the anchor of a Springfield, Mo., TV station.

Advertisement

It’s getting wild attention on the web.

And this one even more.

Advertisement

As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/EBZKCQjRKf — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

Never mind COVID-19. Crowded pool. Warm water. Lots of beer. Huge crowd to negotiate to reach a restroom.

And then there was Ocean City, Md.

FFS… boardwalk today in Ocean City, Md. No one has any self-control and we will all be in quarantine forever. pic.twitter.com/NzCWWZbnPm — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) May 23, 2020

Call me un-American. I don’t care what Asa says. I prefer to cloister.