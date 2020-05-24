Another day, another 147 COVID-19 cases compared with midday yesterday. And one more death since the governor’s last briefing.

Otherwise:

Haven’t heard yet where Donald Trump worshipped today.

Photos welcome of those outdoors in Arkansas today, unlike the “un-American” types Asa referenced on Fox News this morning who prefer to be “cloistered” at home. (Rather than expose themselves to danger, I would add.)

Is it un-American to seek shelter from a tornado? Or simply not foolhardy to “cloister” against the risk of harm? Which is it for those people crammed in Lake of the Ozarks watery Petri dishes? American exceptionalism? Or something else?

On that, the line is open