Lots of web interest today in the New York Times’ Sunday frontpage.

Advertisement

It contains the names, and a snippet of information (“former nurse,” “ordained minister,” “Vietnam veteran,” “saved 56 Jewish families from the Gestapo”), about 1,000 of the almost 100,000 coronavirus dead in the U.S.

People. Not numbers. One comment in the article:

Advertisement

I haven’t read them all, but I haven’t turned up an Arkansas name yet.

Advertisement

There have been at least 115 deaths in Arkansas, beginning with Bill Barton, 91, a devoted member of the Greers Ferry church where the presence of two infected people at a gathering of 92 people led to 35 infections and three deaths in the church, plus 26 more cases and one death in the community. The case was cited by the Centers for Disease Control as a warning about the peril in group gatherings.

Many churches will continue to observe Sunday services virtually today — by Facebook, webstream and other means, rather than following the exhortation of Donald Trump to resume services.

PS: It recalled for one reader the Life magazine project in 1969 to illustrate with photo and name all those who died in Vietnam in one week, which happened to include Memorial Day. It drew strong reactions, pro and con.