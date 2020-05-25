The news for today’s evening open line is a 107-case increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas, plus an additional death.

The daily increase was a decline from the last four days. But a chart tracking the moving average for new cases for the last 14-days, posted by KTHV from Health Department numbers, shows a continuing upward trend for more than two weeks.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn’t hold a briefing today.

He was out this morning at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery for remarks at the annual Memorial Day observance, closed to the general public because of the pandemic but streamed on Facebook and the governor’s YouTube Channel.

I’ll leave this as the open line.