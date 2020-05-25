I’ll be cloistering at home this Memorial Day, contrary to what Gov. Asa Hutchinson says is the “American spirit.”

But many will demonstrate spirit as they did over the weekend at Lake Hamilton and Greers Ferry Lake, as shown on these social media posts.

The comments on the Facebook item from Lake Hamilton represent the divergence of views — the politicization of views, you might say — on the coronavirus response.

Our news partner, KARK, has a good report with interviews of those enjoying Lake Hamilton.

Karen Lee, who traveled to the Natural State from Nashville also commented on the crowds. “I see I’m not the only person and you see no masks here, you see no fear,” Lee said. “We’re all just embracing it.” This all comes a day after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state saw its second peak of coronavirus cases. Gov. Hutchinson reminded folks during this holiday weekend to be mindful while out. “I could get killed by COVID today or I could get hit by a bus or a car tomorrow. I am practicing proper hand washing and hygiene.” Lee said.

Quote from KTVH’s report on the Lake Hamilton gathering.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office who is in charge of patrolling the waters of the lake said the governor only issued guidelines, which aren’t enforced by law, so they aren’t able to tell large crowds to break up.