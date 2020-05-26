Here’s another tidbit in the ongoing investigation of the murder of former Sen. Linda Collins, found stabbed to death at her Pocahontas home last year.

A former friend, Rebecca O’Donnell, is jailed in Randolph County facing a capital murder charge, with a trial set Dec. 14.

Advertisement

Judge John Fogleman last week approved a search warrant for information related to Linda Collin’s email account with Google. That could include local and web activity, payments, Android information and more. The judge signed the warrant May 19 and it was filed in the court records Friday morning, but didn’t appear on the web until today. The filing doesn’t include the attached statement that would show precisely who requested this information and why. She was found dead June 4, 2019 so the warrant covers a period that began nine days before her death the discovery of her body.

This filing adds to earlier requests by the State Police for the examination of a car owned by O’Donnell’s mother and of a computer used by Collins and a corporation through which she owned a motel. In a separate filing, special prosecutor Robert Dittrich has said he intended to support a capital murder charge with evidence the crime was tied to financial gain.

Advertisement

At a hearing on June 12, Fogleman will consider whether to release evidence including information submitted to support search warrant requests and the returns of information on executed warrants.