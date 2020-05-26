LET'S TALK: About 30 Crossing.

Richard H. Mays, attorney for plaintiffs in a public interest lawsuit that challenged the environmental impact of the now completed widening of Interstate 630 in Little Rock is not moot.

He filed a motion for summary judgment that the state failed to perform the assessments needed to qualify for the exclusion it was given from the requirement for a full environmental review of the project. He said the administrative record filed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration shows that the contractor hired to do an alternate assessment hadn’t done the work completely. Mays failed to stop the project, but there’s method in this new filing.

Here’s May’s motion.

He writes:

That the Court should further Order the Defendants to perform and produce to the

Court and counsel for the parties a sampling and analysis of current air quality conditions in the I-630 Project corridor; to conduct modeling by an independent contractor other than one used in the Project of air quality for the corridor (including surrounding neighborhoods) for the design year of 2039, using the anticipated average daily traffic count of 141,000 vehicles; to develop options and proposals for mitigation of mobile source air toxins in that corridor; and to implement any such options approved by the Court after opportunity for hearing. That the Court should permanently enjoin Defendants from future use of

categorical exclusions for highway projects undertaken with Federal funds in the State of

Arkansas without first having conducted collection and analysis of data and information

necessary to determine whether the proposed project will affect the human environment, and that such data, assessments and information be included in the administrative record for such project.

The state will object in due course. It is also due to respond by June 1 on the judge’s order in a separate public interest lawsuit by Mays that it give a complete status report on the design and other work undertaken to date on the bigger 30 Crossing project. The state is playing games with the exact nature of the 30 Crossing project, hoping to build a $1 billion project if voters approve a statewide tax increase in the fall, but willing to settle for a phased-in project with an initial $500 million outlay. It hasn’t completed a full environmental impact statement for either.

Here’s the brief Mays filed in support of the motion in the I-630 case.

He doesn’t argue that the $90 million project should be torn down. But he says the state should study air pollution issues and come up with a plan for mitigation. He noted that some steps HAD been taken to mitigate noise damage on adjoining neighborhoods. But his key argument is that the state has embarked on a plan of using the “categorical exclusion” to avoid sufficient environmental assessments in other projects. Mays hopes to stop that practice, which would have implications for 30 Crossing.