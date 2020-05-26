The Arkansas Commerce Department today belatedly supplied information on businesses that had received grants in the federally financed $147 million grant program to businesses seeking money to pay for reopening expenses.

This is the program that started at $15 million for which insiders got advance notice it was coming and oversubscribed a website put online a day early in minutes on a first-come-first-served basis. After a legislative uproar, the program was expanded on a NOT first-come basis and enough money, $147 million, was provided to cover everyone who applied and met the generally easy criteria. Welfare for hurting unemployed people has not been so easy to obtain.

We’ve had an FOI requesting pending for days on this inforamtion. It was finally answered today, with no good explanation of why it took so long or why it was withheld in the first place.

The spreadsheet they released showed more than 10,000 businesses had qualified for $115 million. Others may yet claim an additional $32 million available.

If I’ve done this correctly, you may view the entire list here, in the order applications were received. Read, check and report.

Who got the maximum $100,000. A Little Rock law firm was one? That’s a lot of hand sanitizing. Good luck to the legislators who review this before tomorrow’s Legislative Council meeting.