Two Catholic churches in Fort Smith — Christ the King and St. Boniface — that held in-person services last weekend with limits on attendance and other guidelines have reported to their members on Facebook that each was attended by a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The churches have announced a suspension of in-person services this week during a period of self-quarantine. The notice on Christ the King’s Facebook page indicated the same person attended both churches. The person attended the 8 a.m. Spanish mass at St. Boniface and the 1:30 p.m. Spanish mass at Christ the King.

Members were urged to call a local hotline should they develop symptoms.

