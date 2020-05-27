The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals today reinstated harsher sentences for 10 defendants in Arkansas who had received enhanced sentences as armed career criminals because their records included burglary convictions.

The court said that district courts had reduced sentences in October 2017 and 2018 because the law of the 8th Circuit then was that in Arkansas residential burglary didn’t qualify as a violent felony. But following a U.S. Supreme Court reversal of an 8th Circuit decision, the 8th Circuit changed position The 8th Circuit today said “burglary is inherently dangerous because it creates possibility of violent confrontation between offender and occupant, caretaker, or someone who comes to investigate.”

The appeals court today ordered the reversal of the earlier decisions and remanded them to reinstate the original sentences.

Here’s the opinion.