Gov. Asa Hutchinson took his daily coronavirus update today to Jonesboro, in an area which has experienced a burst of COVID-19 cases, but which has seen a drop in cases and hospitalizations in recent days.

Craighead and Greene counties, however, have experienced big percentage increases in case growth.

Looking at the state regionally, the Northwest quadrant is growing the most and the central region, the least.

The governor chose to emphasize the growth rate in the youngest age group, people up to age 24. He said they think they are “invincible.” The growth rate is much lower among the oldest people, a sign they are being cautious, Hutchinson said.

He also said that while young people might not be as susceptible to serious consequences, there are repercussions for their actions on others. “We have to ask them to do something that is very unusual for teenagers — be very disciplined in their behavior.”

The daily coronavirus count

The number of cases confirmed since midday yesterday was 97, increasing the total from 6,180 to 6,277. Hospitalizations rose from 107 to 108, one short of record peak. Deaths rose by one, to 120.

Hutchinson said the drop from 150 yesterday was good news, particularly against more than 4,000 tests in 24 hours (though that testing period doesn’t necessarily match the time period in which the 97 cases were reported. (Hutchinson still chose to say the positivity rate was just below 2 percent, also good news.)

The seven-day rolling average continues its upward movement.

Health Director Nate Smith said that, despite the rise in cases, officials haven’t seen a correlation between new cases and newly opened businesses. A tiny number of new cases include people who’ve been to restaurants, barbershops, churches, gyms and other newly opened businesses.

Q&A

The governor again declined to provide more details about the cases resulting from a high school pool party in Paragould. He turned the question over to Nate Smith. He said he wasn’t concerned about a widespread outbreak as a result. But he provided no more specific details, including how many cases might be related to that incident. He said he didn’t want to devote too much time to one incident.

The governor was asked about a return to school in the fall. Planning is underway, but Hutchinson said classroom instruction might be “blended” with online instruction. He said requests will come for spending to improve access to broadband for such work.

He was questioned again about the safety of November voting. Hutchinson said, “We’ll do everything we can to have it in a safe fashion” for voters and poll workers. As to what that plan will be, Hutchinson says he had until August to decide. He didn’t mention increasing access to mail ballots, through a no-excuse absentee voting declaration or other means.

Smith was reluctant to offer an explanation for the disproportionate number of cases among Latino residents — about 20 percent against 10 percent of the population. Many workers in the poultry industry are Latino, another source of clusters of cases, he said.

Smith was asked about the use of plasma with antibodies to treat someone who is very sick. Smith said there is no definitive proof of its effectiveness and is used for those who are very sick. He was asked by a reporter who said he’d heard from a woman who’s sick but been told she wasn’t sick enough to qualify for plasma treatment. Smith said emergency use was targeted to cases where benefits outweigh potential risks. “I don’t think anyone is picking on her in particular,” he said.