Donald Trump is publicly making a baseless murder accusation against a former member of Congress and current media critic, Joe Scarborough. His latest designated press liar, Kaylie McEnany, is defending him even more dishonestly than Sarah Huckabee Sanders did.

The horror is not the wild lying of a sociopath from the highest pulpit in what was once the world’s greatest nation. That has long been the new normal.

The horror is the silence of the Republicans in Congress.

Is there no depth to which Trump sinks that is unacceptable to Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack? And I speak not only of the Scarborough matter.

Mark 8:36.