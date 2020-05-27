By popular demand: I’ve uploaded a spreadsheet that ranks the nearly 11,000 recipients of more than $115 million in Ready for Business grants from the state.

Sen. Alan Clark asked for the presentation in this form at a Legislative Council meeting this morning.

Many have been poring over the list already. It’s a daunting task. But you’ll find churches, gyms, country clubs, private schools, sectarian colleges, law firms, medical clinics and others on the list. One legislator, Rep. Sarah Capp of Ozark, who’s been a solo legal practitioner and has been elected to a district court judgeship, received $2,500. I’ve sent her an email asking what purposes she had in mind.

Here’s the spreadsheet ranking the recipients of grant money by amount received.