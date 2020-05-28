The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today affirmed Judge Leon Holmes’ ruling that Little Rock police officer Dennis Hutchins wasn’t qualified for immunity from lawsuit in the 2016 fatal shooting of Roy Lee Richards Jr.

Hutchins had been scheduled for trial last year, but the case was postponed as Hutchins’ challenged the judge’s ruling that he wasn’t entitled to qualified immunity. The judge said he was entitled to that only if he shot Richards to protect himself or others. Under the case presented to the court — in a light most favorable to the plaintiff, his sister Vanessa Cole — both Holmes and the 8th Circuit said that wasn’t clearly the case.

Advertisement

Hutchins had been called to a disturbance at the home of Richards’ uncle, Darrell Underwood. Richards was carrying a long weapon. Hutchins fired on Richards, saying he was pursuing Underwood into his house on Eighth Street. Other witnesses gave different versions, including that Richards was walking away from Underwood’s house when he was shot. Hutchins also didn’t issue a warning before shooting, though according to some accounts, several seconds elapsed before he fired.

The 8th Circuit emphasized it was not ruling that Hutchins violated Richards’ rights.

Advertisement