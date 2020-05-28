Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus update began with the announcement of the biggest one-day rise in cases since counting began. Also today, a billionaire heir appeared to say that protecting businesses from liability was the top need in economic recovery.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 261 cases since midday yesterday, from a total of 6,277 to 6,538. Not one was from prison.

Top locations: 85 were in Benton County, 25 in Washington and 22 in Pulaski, 17 from Crittenden County, 12 from Craighead and 11 from Sevier.

42 percent of the cases had Spanish surnames. “We do have challenges in the Hispanic community,” Hutchinson said.

Five more deaths put the total at 125. Hospitalizations dropped from 108 to 104.

There were 2,966 tests in 24 hours, for which the governor claimed a 3.9 percent positive rate. That rate was not pegged to the 261 cases added in the 24-hour period.

The state is attempting to follow each new case. In the latest cases, the average number of contacts means almost 1,000 people have been contacted about quarantining because of exposure to an infected person.

Hutchinson cautioned about the movement of cases across the state. Benton and Washington County once had very few, he noted. People must continue to be careful, he said.

Health Director Nate Smith said 1,830 cases are active — 71 in nursing homes, 374 in prisons and 1,385 in the community.

Smith said 76 percent of the new Benton County cases were from Rogers and mostly from the Latino community. In Washington County, Springdale and Latino people accounted for a major portion of the increase. Latinos were overrepresented in Sevier County as well.

He said the new cases have many younger people. They ranged from ages 3 to 72 in Benton County, with an average age of 40. The average age of all the new cases in Jonesboro was 26, Smith said.

Smith said about half of the state’s positive tests came from people who had no symptoms when first tested.

“We are seeing younger, we are seeing people who don’t have symptoms when they test positive,” Smith said. He said the state is responding by a push for testing at local health units, workplaces, special events and other outreach.

Economic recovery

The governor devoted part of today’s briefing to the economic recovery task force chaired by Walton heir Steuart Walton, who spoke about the group’s preliminary report. It will be published Friday on the group’s website.

I was not too surprised that a Walmart heir would identify as a top concern protecting businesses from legal liability (after a brief nod to good testing and tracing). The virus epidemic has turned into a window of opportunity for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and its fellow travelers to achieve long-coveted “tort reform” — or lawsuit protection. Walton says he’s heard this concern from employers of all stripes, including churches and schools. He didn’t mention employees nor are they mentioned in the first slide he displayed.

He said the group also paid attention to childcare needs so people can go back to work, spending on workforce training and spending on improving broadband access. He also said the health dilemma couldn’t be solved without addressing the economic problem, advancing a favorite them of the governor.

He said he was “concerned” about the rising trend in cases. But he emphasized, as the governor does repeatedly, that the cases don’t seem to be linked to reopened portions of the business world, such as restaurants (Walton is a restaurant investor) and bars.

“I still come away optimistic about where we are and the path we are on,” Walton said.

He suggested “tapping people on the shoulder” if they see inappropriate behavior, as many have, and telling them “we’re all in this together.”

Q&A

Does the governor support legal protection against claims by employees or customers? He dodged the question except to say the report highlighted the need. “I’ve always supported reasonable tort reform,” he said. But he said he needed to hear more before deciding which “path makes sense.”

What about protection for workers if employers are protected? There has to be a balance, he said. He claimed workers have a remedy through workers compensation, but both chamber and labor people say it would be just about impossible to claim a workplace causation for coronavirus in the workplace. Walton offered no comfort to workers. He said the issue as viewed as a drag on business environment. He acknowledged it wasn’t addressed at workers.

“There’s just such a level of anxiety …. about what kind of liability would I be exposed to if I did reopen and someone got sick,” Walton said.

It’s not partisan, Walton said, but about finding a way for the state to recover.

Other questions:

Why the big rise in cases? More testing and the outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

Would the governor consider regional restrictions in hot spots? Hutchinson said statewide guidelines were best. He said restrictions remain in place in Northwest Arkansas. “We’re not going to go back. We want people to follow these guidelines and do everything they can to avoid the spread.” But he said he didn’t want to put new burdens on Benton and Washington counties.

Is there an employment link in the Latino outbreak? The governor acknowledged many are employed in food processing. “There is some impact there,” he said.