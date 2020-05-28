Lawyers will be in federal court today to talk about implementing federal Judge P.K. Holmes’ order invalidating in-person witnessing and notary requirements for petitions to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot to establish a nonpartisan commission to draw legislative and congressional district lines in Arkansas.

This is good government, by and for the people. You can find out more about it at the website of Arkansas Voters First, a progressive-funded effort.

I mention it again this morning to provide more emphasis to a possibly overlooked correction in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the state’s largest newspaper, to its front-page article Wednesday about the judge’s decision. It’s important because people should not think that electronic signatures are in the offing for the petitions. They are not.

But people will be able soon to download a petition, sign it and mail it in for assembly with others to submit to the secretary of state. David Couch, the Little Rock lawyer who’s been leading the effort, thinks this might be enough to get the group over the 89,000-signature threshold by July 3. He also thinks there MIGHT be an opportunity to get the judge to consider a less cumbersome form of electronic signature than was originally discussed in the case seeking a variety of petitioning waivers on account of social contact limits during the coronavirus crisis. The judge noted the wide acceptance of electronic signatures in legal proceedings, but wasn’t ready to order their use in this election.

But for now, no electronic signatures. Only what are known as “wet” signatures in the lingo of the petitioning business.

The important thing is to stay tuned to Arkansas Voters First. Go to the home page and click the SIGN ON box to get further information.