

Today’s video and open line. It would be nice if a governor’s daily briefing just once focused more on the plight of working stiffs and less on the needs of big business. But with a billionaire in charge of your economic recovery task force, what else can you expect?

Healthy workers in safe workplaces with good medical care, plenty of food, a living wage and great education. Customers who can count on the safety of the businesses they patronize. An infrastructure tailored to everyone’s needs, not just the trucking/retail industry.

Call me crazy, but I think these things would be good for the economy, too. To name a few.

Think for a minute about how mountains were moved to get $115 million out in welfare grants to business against the obstacles encountered by the laid-off and gig workers seeking assistance. And the continued griping in the legislature that some minimum wage worker might be getting too much unemployment assistance.