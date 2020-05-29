Critics of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey are currently ahead in the public relations contest, if for no other reason the mounting number of lawsuits against him. He’s named in six lawsuits by current or former police personnel and one over the Freedom of Information Act. Several city directors have spoken out against him.

Humphrey has defenders, not least the man who hired and can fire him, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. They see race as a factor, for one thing. (In Little Rock? In post-racial America? Surely not.) They also see a white-majority Fraternal Order of Police union — the long establishment force in the department — reacting negatively to a change agent.

Add Radley Balko to that list. He’s the Washington Post investigative opinion writer who blew the lid off the LRPD’s use of no-knock warrants, explosive devices and unreliable informants in drug raids. That practice was altered dramatically for the better by Humphrey shortly after Mayor Scott named him as chief.

Balko’s string of Tweets on the ongoing controversy is interesting. He sees the situation as a reflection of the old guard’s anger after years of seeing that cops get away with bad acts.

The Arkansas AG is investigating the Little Rock police department. But *not* because of the dozens of illegal no-knock warrants I reported on in 2018. Or the absurd/reckless use of explosives to blow down doors of suspected low-level drug offenders. /1https://t.co/J2CatN8zwT — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) May 29, 2020

I’m not ready to declare Humphrey’s judgment impeccable or to dismiss every complaint made against him. He rushed the investigation of Officer Charles Starks in the shooting death of Bradley Blackshire. A more measured approach perhaps could have led to findings by which a court would have upheld, rather than overturned, Humphrey’s firing of Starks. Humphrey should have restrained the mayor, who gave the appearance of judging the case from the day it occurred. Both have had a penchant for swelling administrative ranks, making it difficult to get information and having thin skins.

But I’ve watched the tactics of the Fraternal Order of Police for too many years to accept their version of events at face value. For too long this majority white group -many of whose members think the city too dangerous and its schools too black to live here (and are provided free commuter cars to flee) — has called too many shots in Little Rock police matters. This includes heavy-handed tactics and a return to work for officers, like Starks, who should have been encouraged to find jobs elsewhere.

The Black Police Officers Association is also supporting the black chief and the black mayor. But, in post-racial Little Rock, that’s probably just coincidental, right?