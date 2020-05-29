Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s coronavirus briefing today reported another sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

Daily coronavirus count

The governor said the state had added 239 cases (less than yesterday’s one-day record of 261) since midday yesterday, increasing the state total from 6,538 to 6,777. Hospitalizations rose by nine to 113, a new daily high. Deaths rose by seven to 132.

The governor moved without being asked to a defense of easing of restrictions. He said contact tracing hadn’t shown connectivity between the recent lifting of restrictions (bars, restaurants gyms, salons and others) and the new cases.

2,702 tests were done in 24 hours, with a 4.1 percent positive rate.

Health Director Nate Smith said two of the new cases were in prison. Of almost 1,700 active cases, 70 percent are in nursing homes.

The county breakdown on new cases was led by Washington with 53, Benton with 38, Sevier with 31, Crittenden with 21 and Pulaski with 15.

Smith said many of the cases in the Northwest are younger people. Many are Latino. Some poultry workplaces have been sources of multiple cases.

Northwest Arkansas needs more attention, Hutchinson and Smith said. The governor will take his briefing to Rogers next week. He said testing will increase. Outreach will increase to the Hispanic community.

The governor was asked about a spike in cases in Eureka Springs and a desire by shopkeepers to require customers to wear masks, something a mayor doesn’t have the power to order. The governor said he would urge patrons to be understanding and show concern for others. But he offered no indication of a willingness to issue an order requiring masks, as has been done in restaurants and bars. He said, however, the shop owner “should have a great deal to say about their own premises.”

Other topics

In advance of the weekend, the governor urged the public this weekend to “set the right example for others to protect others as well as yourself.”

He said he’d talked to the Garland sheriff and Arkansas Game and Fish to patrol Lake Hamilton and to remind people of the importance of social distancing and be on the lookout for large gatherings.

He was asked about merit or bonus pay increases for state employees. He said he wasn’t ready to make an announcement. But he said revenue had exceeded the forecast and he expected the same in May. He said he didn’t expect further budget cuts.

Stacy Hurst, the state parks boss, was on hand to announce tent camping would be allowed to resume Monday in state parks. Bathhouses and restrooms for day use also will reopen.

Nate Smith was asked about Donald Trump’s announcement of the end of state support of the World Health Organization. Smith, who’s heading to a top job at the CDC, responded that the WHO has “done a lot of good things and I would hope we’d eventually find a way to support those activities.”

Hutchinson was asked about the renewed request for a moratorium on evictions. His response was a terse “the same response as before.” Even shorter: No.

He said he planned no briefings this weekend.