The North Little Rock police have released further information about the shooting Thursday of a man outside a tobacco store in Rose City.

He remains in critical condition and the shooting by one officer is under review. Official sources say so far, though some people have provided differing accounts to media, that a single officer fired multiple shots with a semi-automatic rifle that wounded an armed man who was pointing a weapon at officers. They had responded to an unspecified disturbance in the store and the confrontation occurred when the armed man, who’s now been identified, jumped into the car of a bystander parked outside. He reportedly had fired several shots before getting in the car. The bystander left the vehicle before the police shooting occurred.

A series of NLR PD releases on the incident:

North Little Rock Police are releasing the name of the subject injured in the May 28th officer involved shooting that occurred at 4615 E. Broadway.

The subject has been identified as 35-year-old Ruben Smith III of North Little Rock. Mr. Smith is still currently hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The investigation is still currently ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

#################################################################################

During the course of the investigation it was determined that Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were at the Rose City Sub-Station when they heard several gunshots nearby. The Officers went to the parking lot next door to the Sub-Station to investigate when they were forced to engage an armed subject who was actively shooting a handgun in the parking lot of 4615 E. Broadway which is next to the Rose City Sub-Station. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses who corroborated the actions of the armed subject and the initial actions of the Officers on scene.

Officers then began immediate lock down procedures with the businesses that were effected. Officers gathered all innocent persons in the immediate vicinity of the armed subject and placed them in positions of safety while other Officers began to try to deescalate the armed subject’s actions. While doing so, the armed subject jumped into an innocent bystander’s vehicle that was parked in front of 4615 E. Broadway. Officers continued to try to persuade the armed subject to comply with their demands to relinquish the handgun but he adamantly refused and then pointed the handgun at the Officers. One Officer utilized deadly force to stop the immediate threat.

Officers immediately summoned medical assistance from MEMS who responded and transported the subject to a local hospital.

The four Officers that were on scene were placed on Administrative Leave per North Little Rock Police Department Policy.

The investigation is on-going and Detectives are still gathering facts and evidence in regards to this incident.

Further information will provided as it becomes available. ##########################################################################################

On May 28th at 12:12pm Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were at 4609 E. Broadway (NLRPD Rose City Substation) when several gunshots were fired in close proximity to their location. Officers then began looking for the source of the gun shots when they encountered a black male subject, holding a firearm, standing in the parking lot of 4615 E. Broadway. This location is directly next door to the police sub-station.

The encounter with the subject resulted in at least one North Little Rock Police Officer firing a weapon that the armed subject. The subject was injured and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The status of the subject is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and have initiated an investigation into the shooting. Detectives have processed the scene and are currently conducting interviews with witnesses to the incident. Detectives are working to establish a timeline and gather the details of the encounter.

At least one officer with the North Little Rock Police Department has been placed on Administrative

More information from NLR PD on shooting of an armed man after an incident in tobacco store escalated to a confrontation with the man after he jumped into a bystander’s car.