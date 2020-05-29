My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020
Re Minneapolis and beyond.
UPDATE: Vote. Here’s your choice.
Joe Biden says grappling with issues of systemic injustice “is going to require those of us who sit in some position of influence to finally deal with the abuse of power.”
“With our complacency, our silence, we are complicit in perpetuating these cycles of violence.” pic.twitter.com/YEgey5MnnK
— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020
