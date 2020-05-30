New polling of more than 20,000 people across the U.S. earlier this month showed a strong majority favored making it easier to vote by mail in November — 60-16 with 24 percent neutral.

Arkansas reflects the lack of warmth to helping people vote shown by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other Republicans in general. But still, the percentage that supported outnumbered the percentage that opposed 42.5 to 25.7, with 31.8 percent neither in support or opposition. A little leadership — not to mention measures to make it clearer and easier with good instructions, mass mailing and return postage — could move that group.

The survey found 27.7 percent of Arkansans would be more likely to vote in November if they could vote by mail. (You theoretically CAN vote by mail in Arkansas already, by requesting a mail absentee ballot. You must check a box attesting to an unavoidable absence from in-person polls. No specific reason is necessary. I suspect if the governor’s doesn’t facilitate easier absentee voting, a campaign will emerge to encourage it all the same as a common-sense alternative to exposure to lines at polling places.)

The polling is from The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preference Across States. It’s a joint project of Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University and Northwestern University.

Sadly, there’s a partisan divide with Democrats more likely to favore vote by mail and some red states less enthusiastic (though not critical Florida, for one). Trump supporters are less likely to favor mail voting.

The survey indicates more would vote if given the mail option, which is — or should be — the point.

A majority said they were confident about how to vote by mail except in three states — Mississippi, Arkansas and South Carolina. The state’s with the highest confidence about mail voting also are the most supportive of health guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.