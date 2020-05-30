

The national unrest (which continues today with a blocked interstate in Austin; a burned police car in Philadelphia; a pepper-sprayed congresswoman in Columbus; huge peaceful crowds in some major cities; clashes in Chicago and Cleveland) prompted me to do a news roundup today, even though Gov. Asa Hutchinson took a day off from daily coronavirus briefings.

But whoa. The Health Department has updated its website and it shows 7,013 Arkansas coronavirus cases, up 236 from the 6,777 reported at midday yesterday. Another death moved the toll to 133.

Benton County, with 507 cases, and Washington County with 452 now combine for 959 cases, more than the 876 cases in Pulaski County and edging close to the 978 cases in Lincoln County, where the cases are concentrated in Cummins prison.

Today’s demonstrations include this one in Bentonville, encircling the Confederate statue.

protestors with the Urban League are out in downtown Bentonville, AR peacefully surrounding the Confederate monument in the middle of the square pic.twitter.com/GC9oQfiPkI — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) May 30, 2020