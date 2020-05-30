The Little Rock demonstration over the police killing in Minneapolis has grown and migrated to Interstate 630
Facebook video indicates the crowd is on the freeway and blocking traffic roughly between the Capitol and Broadway exits.
Advertisement
At this moment no police effort to break up the crowd is evident
Many are gathering at the Capitol. People are chanting and carrying signs, but peaceful
Advertisement
Thr March started at the Capitol, went to the River Market then back to Broadway and onto I-630. No violence or damage reported at this moment
Advertisement