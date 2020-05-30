The Little Rock demonstration over the police killing in Minneapolis has grown and migrated to Interstate 630

Facebook video indicates the crowd is on the freeway and blocking traffic roughly between the Capitol and Broadway exits.

Advertisement

At this moment no police effort to break up the crowd is evident

Many are gathering at the Capitol. People are chanting and carrying signs, but peaceful

Advertisement

Thr March started at the Capitol, went to the River Market then back to Broadway and onto I-630. No violence or damage reported at this moment