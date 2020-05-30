By
Max Brantley
On
10:12 am

A perusal of Twitter coverage of unrest across the U.S. last night immediately invoked the ’60s Buffalo Springfield anthem:

Something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear.

Yes, the police killing of a man in Minneapolis, on top of recent brutality against blacks in Louisville, Georgia and more, was an overriding motivating force.

But the burning, the destruction? Consider:

Far-right militants converging on Minneapolis?

The prevalance of whites at the forefront of the action.

White smash-and-grabbers in Oakland.

From Portland, similar messaging.


Also:

Questions raised in Atlanta

I could go on much longer.

I draw no conclusions and can’t speak for the veracity of sources.

The videos in various locales do show organized smashing by groups of young whites in several locations. In some cases, they don’t seem to have the support of many of the people gathered for peaceful protests (some of the onlookers seem mystified). Example:

All I’m saying, besides give peace a chance, is that it’s time we stop and look at what’s going down. You can concoct a theory for any political outlook — for provocateurs from left or right. Or for simple opportunistic thuggery. And yes also for an understandable, if inexcusable, destructive rage against a bigotry-embedded justice system. Or a combination of all of the above.

For what it’s worth.

I think this story will take shape as more reporting is done in coming days. There’s a lot of reporting to be done by a decimated news industry.  One Tweet reported protests last night in Houston, Fort Worth, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, Detroit (whites challenging black police officers in a majority black city!), Fort Wayne, Kansas City, Des Moines, Las Vegas, Charlotte, San Joes, Boston, Memphis, Columbus, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland and Louisville.

Little Rock was spared unrest, I’m happy to say.  Protests here  lately seem mostly to be WITHIN the Police Department (and race is a major factor). A call to protest a police shooting this week of an armed man brandishing a gun in North Little Rock apparently fizzled. (In that case, a black officer shot a black man who had fired his gun previously and who was pointing it at officers.)

One last thought from Buffalo Springfield:

Paranoia strikes deep
Into your life it will creep
It starts when you’re always afraid

And fear is mother’s milk for some politicians.

UPDATE: This just in from Minneapolis.