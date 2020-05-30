A perusal of Twitter coverage of unrest across the U.S. last night immediately invoked the ’60s Buffalo Springfield anthem:

Something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear.

Yes, the police killing of a man in Minneapolis, on top of recent brutality against blacks in Louisville, Georgia and more, was an overriding motivating force.

But the burning, the destruction? Consider:

Far-right militants converging on Minneapolis?

‘They want their civil war’: Far-right ‘boogaloo’ militants are embedded in the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis | Raw Story https://t.co/nmRncaajyy via rawstory — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) May 30, 2020

The prevalance of whites at the forefront of the action.

It’s way past time for local news to start pointing out that the people setting the fires in Mpls are pretty much exclusively white, and have zero connection to the protests. The cops know it; we can all see it. Say it aloud, and get the whole community involved in stopping them. — Sam Bergman (@violanorth) May 30, 2020

White smash-and-grabbers in Oakland.

#BREAKING: Footage captured in Oakland Friday night shows several people smashing windows at a Walgreens, setting off fireworks and leaving with baskets of merchandise. https://t.co/q57vsvqgiD pic.twitter.com/IXt5Qc4Vfn — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020

From Portland, similar messaging.

They are being manipulated. I was there in Portland last night. Antifa and young punks. Nothing to do with protesters. Community needs to defend against Antifa. It was a complete joke. Majority white kids started all the rioting. — Jesper Sundin (@sundin_jesper) May 30, 2020



Also:

Same in Portland…but it is *always* this way in Portland. We’ve got a core group of white male protesters in their early/mid 20s, the black bloc/Antifa crew, and they show up and turn every protest into a riot. Every time. — Portlandurrrr (@davidjohnsonpdx) May 30, 2020

Questions raised in Atlanta

Rioters in Atlanta’s 5th District. I’m almost certain the people destroying the CNN center aren’t residents of the area. No way they should be able to destroy this city and return back to their homes. This isn’t a protest, this is a crime! @GovKemp @KeishaBottoms #CNN #ATLANTA pic.twitter.com/I6UfgtnoMt — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 30, 2020

I could go on much longer.

I draw no conclusions and can’t speak for the veracity of sources.

The videos in various locales do show organized smashing by groups of young whites in several locations. In some cases, they don’t seem to have the support of many of the people gathered for peaceful protests (some of the onlookers seem mystified). Example:

Black organizers in Minneapolis had to confront white Protesters and tell them to chill the fuck out. pic.twitter.com/sDaVYWLSIP — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) May 30, 2020

All I’m saying, besides give peace a chance, is that it’s time we stop and look at what’s going down. You can concoct a theory for any political outlook — for provocateurs from left or right. Or for simple opportunistic thuggery. And yes also for an understandable, if inexcusable, destructive rage against a bigotry-embedded justice system. Or a combination of all of the above.

For what it’s worth.

I think this story will take shape as more reporting is done in coming days. There’s a lot of reporting to be done by a decimated news industry. One Tweet reported protests last night in Houston, Fort Worth, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, Detroit (whites challenging black police officers in a majority black city!), Fort Wayne, Kansas City, Des Moines, Las Vegas, Charlotte, San Joes, Boston, Memphis, Columbus, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland and Louisville.

Little Rock was spared unrest, I’m happy to say. Protests here lately seem mostly to be WITHIN the Police Department (and race is a major factor). A call to protest a police shooting this week of an armed man brandishing a gun in North Little Rock apparently fizzled. (In that case, a black officer shot a black man who had fired his gun previously and who was pointing it at officers.)

One last thought from Buffalo Springfield:

Paranoia strikes deep

Into your life it will creep

It starts when you’re always afraid

And fear is mother’s milk for some politicians.

UPDATE: This just in from Minneapolis.

Walz gets specific: estimates 80 percent of those arrested are not from Minnesota. Will release names of those arrested. — Catharine Richert (@CatRichert) May 30, 2020