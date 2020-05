Little Rock police say the death of Friday of Bobby Hambrick, 58, at 2517 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was a homicide.

A release said police had been called to the address at 4:24 p.m. on a report of a possible overdose.

Advertisement

They found Hambrick’s body on a couch and some relatives present. Officers saw signs of trauma and blood on her face. Further investigation by detectives led police to declare the death of homicide, but other information wasn’t provided.