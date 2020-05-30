Yesterday the question for Arkansas’s Republican delegation in Congress was whether they endorsed Donald Trump’s encouragement to shoot looters. Silence ensued.

The question today for Arkansas’s gutless wonders — Reps. French Hill, Bruce Westerman, Steve Womack and Rick Crawford and Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman — is where they stand on Trump’s intention to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

The WHO is coordinating global efforts in vaccine and drug trials to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Does Donald Trump’s fragile, sociopathic ego rank above world health with the Arkansas congressional delegation?

Credit Health Department Director Nate Smith, soon to go to work for an agency Trump is damaging, for timidly answering a question about the WHO decision yesterday — on video — by saying the WHO has “done a lot of good things and I would hope we’d eventually find a way to support those activities.”

In today’s world, particularly in Trump-controlled Arkansas, that is a Profile in Courage. (The governor smirked and contributed nothing further to the discussion of the issue.)