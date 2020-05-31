Ryan Merritt, whose Clean Eatery delivers healthy meals in Central Arkansas, posted this on Facebook today, the ruins of the food truck with which he started his business.

The Facebook thread includes surveillance video.

The fire was early this morning. He tells me the truck was parked at the Bowman Curve shopping center in West Little Rock. He said he had no idea what led to the destruction.

“Just thugs being thugs,” he surmised. He said it was the fifth act of vandalism in a year.