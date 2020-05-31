Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who last night raised the specter of calling out the National Guard, struck a more modulated tone in a series of Tweets today on yesterday’s events, a day of demonstration ending with tear-gassing of remaining participants outside the state Capitol.

Last night, a diverse group of Arkansans gathered in downtown Little Rock for what started out as a peaceful protest. They expressed justifiable outrage to the oppressive treatment of African Americans in the case of George Floyd & too many other cases across the country. (1/3) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) May 31, 2020

Justifiable outrage.

Important that voices be heard.

Vandalism unlawful and contrary to peaceful protest, but nonetheless a call for equal justice for all.

That seems like a good tone.

But while we’re talking about equal justice:

What about safe and equal access to the vote.

Eviction protection for the unemployed.

Workplace safety and access to the courts for those denied it by unscrupulous employers.

And end to racially discriminatory education practices.

An end to the racially discriminatory criminal justice system.

Equal rights for gay people.

Full medical rights for women.

And all this without need for an occasional dose of tear gas to quell the noisiest.

I can dream, can’t I?

The governor hasn’t scheduled a public appearance today to brief on coronavirus. Apparently the events will not bring him out, though between the use of state shock troops last night and the explosion of coronavirus cases there are a few things to talk about.