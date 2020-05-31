It will take time to round up all the events of last night but it’s clear many bad things happened and it’s clear the assembly that became unruly included outside provocateurs.

Advertisement

The official statements against violence have begun. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for example:

“Every American deserves justice, and I will always defend and protect our right to protest peacefully; however, we cannot tolerate violence and destruction. Arkansans, now is the time for civil discourse and not civil unrest.”

The assessment of response and preparation for the future is to come.

Advertisement

It is a sad morning.

Suggestion: take nothing at face value. Not even painted messages. There is a riveting video on Twitter of a black man forcing a white man to leave the Capitol after he said he saw him attempting to break windows. The black man said the white man, whom he called Nathan Bedford Forrest after the racist Confederate general, wanted the damage to be blamed on black demonstrators. The white man gave his name as “Malcolm X.”

Advertisement

A scanning of overnight media:

From the mayor shortly after 11 p.m.

From LRPD about 45 minutes earlier:



Advertisement

The LRPD note above apparently related to another event, an officer hit by a rock as he protected property.

Police had taken a tolerant approach during the day to demonstrations that were noisy but peaceful, and apart from some traffic issues, not disruptive. That changed as the night wore on. The governor weighed in around 10 p.m.

So many respectful protests today for the right reason; but destruction of property is not acceptable. I have directed the State Police to work with local law enforcement to stop the damage to the Capitol. The National Guard will be available as well. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) May 31, 2020

Twitter posts took note of seemingly discordant sights in the crowd of demonstrators. For example:

This person was at the Capitol earlier. Unsure what his motives are, but it’s not good. Little Rock protests, around 4:00. pic.twitter.com/gDBLkDAWlK — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) May 31, 2020

And what about a putative Black Lives Matter-sign-holding white man in camo with a military-style rifle?

I saw him too, he made me nervous. pic.twitter.com/ix8ZcG4iCx — the gowrow (@lauracricket) May 31, 2020

This video, which I mentioned above, is interesting, at a minimum:

These white folks really the one tryna break shit. pic.twitter.com/LEP1IocpQZ — Stanley Earl (@YCALGNUY) May 31, 2020

Advertisement

I leap to no conclusions. But it isn’t a stretch, particularly based on the developing national experience, to be on the lookout for provocateurs fomenting vandalism and violence to lay at the feet of people seeking racial justice.

Early in the day a social media post, nominally in the name of anti-fascists, urged looting of a retail store. Maybe. Maybe another false flag to fit William Barr’s preferred narrative.

The commentary on social media about events was disheartening. One Facebook commenter seemed to seriously suggest police should open fire on people for blocking lanes of a freeway. Someone who merely suggested fire hoses was comparatively tame. And whatever happened to social distancing, they snarked.

Happily, Little Rock and Arkansas police didn’t unload on people blocking streets with tear gas and rubber bullets as happened in some other cities.

State Police finally did use tear gas and bullhorns to disperse the crowd at the Capitol around 11 p.m. A Democrat-Gazette report said the small group of people still on hand had thrown fireworks at officers. The newspaper also reported some car windows broken and objects thrown at one TV camera crew.