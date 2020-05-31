Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey held a news conference to discuss events in the city yesterday — the demonstration and police response.

They took a positive approach.

Scott praised those who organized a mostly peaceful protest and the police response to allow the exercise of First Amendment rights, He said there were “incidents,” but no major damage or injuries.

Humphrey took a similar tack. He acknowledged an arrest of two potential looters of a Target store, graffiti at the Capitol and damage to some buildings, but said damage was minor and he believed untoward acts were done by people from outside the city.

The mayor opened with a prayer for “love, peace and unity.” There is “pain in the land,” he said. Voices of the voiceless are being heard, he said. He gave thanks to those who peacefully protested and for police who peacefully watched and stood by in what he called a good example of “community policing.”

He said events had been strained at time, but the city woke up this morning “without major damage or major injury.”

He prayed for a “universal language of justice.”

After praying, he reiterated most on the streets were peaceful, including those who walked for a time on Interstate 630. And they were expressing First Amendment rights, he emphasized.

Some may disagree, he said, but he said people in the land are experiencing “hurt and heart-aching pain.” It is the pain not only of George Floyd, who died at police hands in Minneapolis but of the pain of many other black people over the years.

“I am grateful pain was expressed in a peaceful manner,” he said. He said he was proud of the Little Rock police response to a “peaceful protest.” He said he was proud of the young people who organized the demonstration.

There were many different “incidents,” the mayor said. But they weren’t major and most went home “unscathed.”

What now?

Little Rock is resilient, he said, resourceful and responsible. It will continue to work to solve problems. “But we will do it together,” he said.

“Yesterday was yesterday. Today is a new day. We still have work to do.”

He repeatedly described the day’s event as a reflection of unity, not discord.

Police Chief Humphrey said assistance was provided by State Police, the Pulaski sheriff, Sherwood police and others.

He, too, said crowds were peaceful. He said large crowds marched peacefully. “They were chanting, but they weren’t being vulgar.”

He said I believed those who were involved in property damage “do not live here in Little Rock.”

He recounted a march through downtown escorted by police. After sunset, “some things that occurred where we had to deploy special response teams” to stand in front of the Capitol.

Some vandalism was done to the Capitol. Some items were thrown at officers and attempts were made to grab officers’ shields. At that point, crowd dispersal resources (tear gas and pepper balls) were deployed. They were not intended to harm people, but to break up the crowd, he said. Mayor Scott said those agents were not used by Little Rock police.

Humphrey acknowledged demonstrators went on I-630, but they were in constant motion. They walked on and then off. He downplayed the seriousness of the episode, which blocked freeway traffic for some time around sunset.

He said an officer was hit by a flying object and overcome by chemical agents that were dispersed and treated at a hospital. He said there was “minor damage” to several downtown buildings. No arrests were made for such damage. He said the officers’ objective was to keep the peace.

Later in the evening, someone drove through the front door of the Target on University Avenue and took items. Police were nearby and made two arrests and recovered the items taken. I’ve requested the identification of those arrested.

“This won’t be the last time we’ll see an incident of this type,” Humphrey said. But he said the police will continue to work on “procedural justice” to assist people exercising First Amendment rights, not hinder them.

“Nothing really happened that we didn’t expect to happen,” he said. We “really had a somewhat peaceful night” and he credited the police officers for that.

Three fires were reported last night — a church on Lewis Street, a shop on Bowman and an auto store on Asher, Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said. But he noted they were in disparate parts of town and he couldn’t say if they were related to yesterday’s demonstrations.

The mayor was asked about the presence of neo-Nazis at the rally. He said many came from other cities to be destructive. But he said he didn’t believe the acts were by people from Little Rock.

Planning had been underway all week for possible trouble, in part because of threats directed at the Outlet Mall by an outside group. Humphrey said 600 officers were either at work or on standby “because we just didn’t know what to expect.”

He acknowledged vandalism — graffiti — and a burned flag were seen at the Capitol but referred questions to Capitol and State Police

Police continue to monitor the possibility of further demonstrations and expect more today, Humphrey said.

The mayor said he wanted to focus on the generally peaceful protest and the fact that people went home unharmed.

“We’ll continue to focus on peace and justice,” Scott said as he ended the news conference.

PS: An Arkansan is among those arrested in Minneapolis for actions related to unrest.