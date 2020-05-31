Sure. Lots to talk about for a Sunday edition of today in Arkansas, particularly another big jump in coronavirus cases in Arkansas — 240 more to be exact.

It’s worth noting demonstrations continue today in Little Rock and elsewhere in the U.S. This afternoon, a small group still stood vigil at the Capitol, while state crews worked to cleanse the front steps of graffiti left last night.

KTHV also noted this group at the state museum for the black experience in Arkansas:

A group of protesters have gathered outside the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock at Broadway & 9th Street. pic.twitter.com/bpYrYdzZgc — THV11 (@THV11) May 31, 2020

Let us hope for the unity of spirit the mayor prayed for today. Elsewhere:

Curfews will continue Sunday night in cities across the country as municipalities brace for more protests and try to get ahead of unrest. See which cities are affected here: https://t.co/Eua9AGnTue — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) May 31, 2020

And I highly recommend this from Atlanta. Don’t burn down your own house, he said. And he IS angry. Change the system. Mobilize. Vote. Beat up a prosecutor you don’t like with the vote.

