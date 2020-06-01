An update on the pandemic unemployment assistance program for self-employed people, gig workers and the like:

This is the federally backed program that was delayed in implmentation in Arkansas for slow development of a website and then further delayed by lack of protection for personal financial information.

I got a complaint last week from a Fayetteville man — a poker dealer in Oklahoma casinos with 1099-reported compensation — who complained he’d filed for the PUA May 2 and had not received a check as of Thursday last week. He complained of differing answers in some 35 calls for assistance.

I relayed his information to Workforce Services and, coincidentally, he received his first check the next day.

He was one of those who applied to be paid by debit card, rather than by direct deposit. That is apparently another time-eater, because debit cards are handled by an outside bank contractor, US Bank, through U.S. mail (as explained here).

Zoe Calkins at Workforce Services got back to me Friday afternoon on the worker’s question. She said it generally takes 7 to 10 days after the date of the first weekly claim is filed. Though the poker dealer filed for benefits May 2 and was approved, the first weekly claim couldn’t be made until May 20.

The initial debit cards are only for the most recent claim. Retroactive claims (10 weeks for my poker dealer) have not been paid and won’t be until further website development is completed. Wrote Calkins Friday:

The PUA system component for retro weekly claims is being developed and will be available soon. Applicants will be notified when they can log in and file backdated weekly claims for PUA. As stated at ALC on Wednesday, there have been approximately 39,000 applicants since May 1. For the week ending May 23, 12,200 filed weekly claims and received payment out of the 21,100 who were approved. For the week ending May 16th, 16,150 filed weekly claims and received payment out of the 19,700 who were approved. Disbursements for those two weeks totaled $19,395,072.

I asked for more specific information on the debit card group’s retroactive payments and specifically about the case of the poker dealer, who got money on May 29. She elaborated: