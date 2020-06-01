Federal Judge Kristine Baker, in a 104-page opinion filed today, upheld the state’s three-drug execution method, particularly the use of the paralytic midazolam.

Death Row inmates had challenged the protocol as likely to cause unconstitutional pain and suffering but unable to demonstrate it.

The judge’s opinion granted plaintiffs’ claims for greater access to the court through an additional attorney in the execution viewing room and access to a telephone should a court need to be reached during that time. But she denied their request for the ability to observe preparations for execution before the viewing room may see the condemned inmate strapped to a gurney.

There are no executions currently scheduled in Arkansas and the state currently has no supplies of the drugs used to kill inmates.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge cheered the ruling, which is likely to be appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The opinion covers cases involving 17 men on Death Row.