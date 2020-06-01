Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has reinstated a 10 p.m. curfew in Little Rock following a night in which caravans of cars roamed Little Rock and apparently did some damage.

Also, demonstrations at the Capitol ended in tear gas late both Saturday and Sunday.

The mayor today said that police intelligence indicated plans by “professional antagonists posing as protesters” to cause disruptions. He depicted the curfew as a means to protect residents from “outside forces.”

But he did not mention the caravans, which are under investigation; or the break-in of a Target Sunday morning by local residents, or other acts of destruction outside the Capitol area that seem more likely related to local perpetrators than outside forces. Nobody has linked them directly to the demonstrations, where outside forces HAVE been observed. They may well be just opportunistic crimes committed while knowing other events are commanding police attention.

The mayor’s office had told me earlier today that he was aware of the apparent violation of his anti-caravan order and that it was being investigated.

The release from the mayor’s office:

