Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has reinstated a 10 p.m. curfew in Little Rock following a night in which caravans of cars roamed Little Rock and apparently did some damage.
Also, demonstrations at the Capitol ended in tear gas late both Saturday and Sunday.
The mayor today said that police intelligence indicated plans by “professional antagonists posing as protesters” to cause disruptions. He depicted the curfew as a means to protect residents from “outside forces.”
But he did not mention the caravans, which are under investigation; or the break-in of a Target Sunday morning by local residents, or other acts of destruction outside the Capitol area that seem more likely related to local perpetrators than outside forces. Nobody has linked them directly to the demonstrations, where outside forces HAVE been observed. They may well be just opportunistic crimes committed while knowing other events are commanding police attention.
The mayor’s office had told me earlier today that he was aware of the apparent violation of his anti-caravan order and that it was being investigated.
The release from the mayor’s office:
On Monday, June 1, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. signed an executive order to reinstitute a nighttime curfew to begin Monday and occur nightly from ten p.m. to five a.m. It will exempt individuals who are traveling to or from work. Those found violating the curfew on first occurrence will be issued a warning. Further violations will result in a citation.
Heightened concerns over COVID-19 cases increasing during large gatherings led to the decision to issue this most recent curfew order; social distancing is not occurring, and some protesters are not wearing face coverings. In addition, the City of Little Rock has received intelligence, including information from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Cody Hiland, that professional, out-of-state antagonists, posing as protesters, intend to be destructive during future protests and strategically instigate acts of violence. These actions, if carried out, would put in harm’s way peaceful Little Rock protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are putting in place this curfew to protect our residents from outside forces who seek to do harm to our City and to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “We respect the rights of residents to peacefully protest and fully expect that they will. We’ll continue to monitor what is happening to determine when the curfew should be lifted.”