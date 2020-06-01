A day of peaceful demonstrations across Arkansas against police violence ended with police gassing of crowds in Little Rock and Conway.

Advertisement

In Little Rock, particularly, questions emerged again as they had following gassing of demonstrators in Little Rock Saturday of whether counter-protesters contributed to actions that prompted police response. Demonstrators were black and white, but videos captured white counter-protest voices as events built toward a police climax late Friday. Videos also emerged Sunday of masked people who appeared to be white damaging buildings Saturday across the street from the Capitol.

Advertisement

The demonstrations included occasional disruption of traffic on freeways (not a reason for tear gas when caused by a football game in Little Rock, several have noted.) Again Sunday, vandals damaged buildings near the state Capitol.

Joseph Flaherty, on the scene for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reported that Little Rock police tweeted at 11:56 p.m. to avoid the Capitol area because “some protesters have started causing damage to property.”

Advertisement

The rounds of chemical agents and flash bangs started soon after. A couple of rounds of fireworks went off low to the ground, too, apparently set off by protesters. Demonstrators remained in the Capitol complex for a short time, but most left as the volume of smoke grew.

KARK noted property damage.

There’s quite a bit of damage to businesses around the AR Capitol after a second night of protests. Much more live on @KARK4News this morning. pic.twitter.com/PChuejIUSq — Aaron Nolan (@AaronNolanNews) June 1, 2020

Fire on the street immediately preceded police action.

Social media reports said Little Rock police did not discharge gas or other crowd dispersing agents. State Police and Capitol police are among agencies that have joined in observing the demonstrations. It is a day late for whoever is in charge of state forces to answer questions about decisions to use force and who’s in command.

Advertisement

KATV reported that police used tear gas and made at least four arrests to break up a demonstration in Conway. The arrests came, KATV said, after a man wielded a knife against protesters. KATV said State Police gassed people in Conway for failing to move off streets.

Hundreds took to the streets in Jonesboro, apparently peacefully, KAIT-8 reported. That report noted that Memphis police gassed demonstrators in that city.

A demonstration in Hot Springs was peaceful, the Sentinel-Record reported.

In Fort Smith, hundreds protested peacefully, 40/29 reported.

So what happened in Little Rock late last night? For most of the day, the crowd was peaceful and urging others to be peaceful, much as had happened Saturday before police unleashed gas, pepper balls and other tactics to disperse crowds. There was scattered minor damage, but Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey praised the demonstrations as a mostly peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights as well as an understandable expression of anguish over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and historic oppression of black people by police.



One of the best accounts I’ve seen is the Twitter and Facebook account of Will Yandell, a Little Rock law student.

His Twitter account has a great video thread on late-night events. As displayed on Twitter, the latest are at the top. You have to go back to the beginning and read forward to follow the time sequence. A selection, re-ordered by me, which illustrates the sudden turn of events as he witnessed them:

Crowd continuing to thin. Conversations and small groups are discussing a wide range of topics, from politics to future organizing. Little Rock demonstrating the model of peaceful organizing today, thanks in large part to its organizers. pic.twitter.com/bJORqw1T36 — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

One organizer has told the crowd if they have children, they need to leave. The crowd is anxious and attentive. pic.twitter.com/5Px03J5uMH — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Advertisement

The protestors have divided into two groups. The people on the steps are not moving, another group is mobilizing and forming a line. Unsure what is prompting this. Some unintelligible screeching noise coming from some type of megaphone. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/RHbmvmI9fd — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell)

Flash bangs and tear gas deployed by unknown police organization. A group unknown to me has been holding a line near where riot teams are stationed. According to protestors coming from the intersection of MLK and west 7th, there are two jail buses. Protestors sitting on steps. — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Two police drones are hovering overhead. Tear gas fired near peaceful sitting demonstrations on the Capitol steps. Gas is wafting towards steps. A second group of protestors is marching toward riot police. pic.twitter.com/F1nhUwHykf — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Riot police moving towards seated protestors. pic.twitter.com/dcLGbKALnr — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

To say the escalation was sudden is an understatement. Little Rock. pic.twitter.com/cYP3Du4s6Z — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Riot police have fired directly into the peaceful demonstrators on the steps. Flash bang being deployed. pic.twitter.com/VNpJFcmwoT — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Protestor in Little Rock has been hit in the eye with a tear gas canister. “I think I’m blind” pic.twitter.com/TsfAzhzXzY — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Small group of protestors staying in the thick of the tear gas with their hands up. Little Rock police remain on the upper echelons of the Capitol steps, unmoved, while riot police advance past the Capitol steps. pic.twitter.com/U56pRDQn6L — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 1, 2020

Nationally, fingers point at the man who has often encouraged police brutality against dissident voices. Nationally, police rioted against those who demonstrated. They attacked, sprayed, gassed and clubbed. Videos showed many police acted without provocation. Journalists were targeted across the country, another seeming reflection of the messaging from Donald Trump, who took to a White House bunker in the face of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.