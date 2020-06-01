Brian Chilson sends a photo of a small demonstration at City Hall this morning, so far absent armed right-wing chaos agents.

City Hall has some talking to do today and not only about another night of State Police tear gas.

One is whether the mayor’s anti-caravan rule — issued after the infamous Corona Caravan — is still in force. And a second is whether it is being investigated.

Blogger Russ Racop posted a couple of Facebook items early this morning that suggested large numbers of cars were cruising the city and leaving damage in their wake.

It’s a reminder that a police report on a break-in at Target early Sunday in which two local men were arrested said there were “hundreds” of vehicles in the parking lot when they arrived and many more people inside and fleeing the store.

I’ve asked the police if there are any reports to confirm the activity this morning and asked a mayor’s spokesman about the reports.

UPDATE: A police spokesman said he’d heard of reports of some 200 to 300 cars traveling the city and was gathering information on locations associated with those reports.

The mayor’s spokesman says the anti-caravan order remains in effect and the police are investigating.

UPDATE: The police chief appeared later at City Hall.

