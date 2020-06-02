Lawyers for Rebecca O’Donnell, charged with capital murder in the 2019 fatal stabbing of former Sen. Linda Collins of Pocahontas, have filed a flurry of motions in advance of a hearing in the case June 12 and a trial in October.

The 17 motions by Lee Short and Katherine Streett include a request that the state specifies what pecuniary gain it believes was the motive for O’Donnell’s alleged killing of Collins so the defense can prepare.

The motion notes a recent request for Google records and recent interviews. It says there have been “tens of search warrants executed and tens of interviews conducted with no sign of stopping.”

These interviews have produced hours of recordings and thousands of pages of transcripts. “Search warrants have been executed in multiple residences, multiple vehicles, a business and in numerous electronic devices.” Bank and phone records have been examined.

The motion said, “the state has recorded all phone and in-person interactions defendant has had with family and friends since her arrest.” To digest every bit of information would take years, the motion said, thus the request for what the state attempts to prove. So far, it is unclear, the motion said.

Many of the motions are procedural and include previous arguments that the Arkansas death penalty statute is unconstitutional on both state and federal levels.

The motions aim at ensuring a jury could understand its ability to find mitigating circumstances, even if the elements of a capital crime were proven, and decide not to vote for a death penalty.

The defense lawyers also want the judge to review potential victim impact evidence to be sure it isn’t prejudicial and to prevent the jury from seeing “grotesque” photos of Collins’ body or blood at the crime scene or autopsy because they are not probative.

They ask that O’Donnell appears before the jury in civilian clothes, without restraints. They also ask for transportation to a physician for an examination. Health care in the Randolph County jail isn’t provided by a doctor.

The attorneys note that the coronavirus epidemic halted in-person visits on March 16. Since then, an agreement has been reached to allow private talks with an attorney, but only during business hours and she must be quarantined for 14 days afterward without the ability talk by phone with attorneys or family or to have access to radio or TV

The attorneys asked for access at least one evening or weekend day because of the difficulties of attorneys with offices three hours away to provide proper representation. This would require several hours of overtime for deputies every week, but the motion said it was ” a small price to pay to ensure that a defendant has adequate representation.”