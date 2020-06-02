Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order today that declares a state of emergency and allows State Police, which is under his control, to command police response in any jurisdiction.

He did it on the strength of demonstrations, primarily in Little Rock, that have generally been peaceful, but have included freeway blockages, broken windows, fireworks and scattered reports of minor assaults. No one has been killed or hospitalized.

Advertisement

It orders the adjutant general of the Guard to “call and order into active service” the National Guard to “protect life and property and support civilian authorities.”

Hutchinson’s declaration creates a Unified Command, led by Arkansas State Police. He gives it the power to “assume command and operational control in such jurisdictions it deems necessary to protect civil rights and ensure public safety.”

Advertisement

It also orders other law enforcement agencies to cooperate with the Unified Command.

Some 100 Guard members have already been called to active duty by the govenor and have served to quell protests at the Capitol the last three nights.

Advertisement

The order is further evidence of reports of tension in Little Rock between city police and State Police. One example is Mayor Frank Scott’s insistence that LRPD did not fire tear gas on demonstrators. That was a State Police decision, he said. State Police, with National Guard assistance, have fired chemicals on peaceful seated protesters at close range. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has praised their actions the last three nights.

Under existing law, State Police can control state property, such as Capitol grounds. But it customarily acts only in assisting roles at the request of local agencies. It has the power to make arrests anywhere.

The State Police have directed use of tear gas three nights running in Little Rock to disperse crowds at the State Capitol. Property damage has occurred in areas off the Capitol grounds. Little Rock officials have insisted the problems come from outside agitators, though arrests so far have been linked to local people

The governor’s order, issued under emergency powers of the existing coronavirus pandemic:

Advertisement

The governor’s spokesperson Katie Beck characterized it this way:

Earlier today the Governor signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency in response to recent protests around the state and to establish a unified command between the Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement jurisdictions, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and the Arkansas National Guard. This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, Sheriff Offices and Police Departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions.

I am not so sure. Read the order: “… may assume control and operational command in such jurisdictions it deems necessary.”

Trumpian.