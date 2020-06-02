Fair Play for Arkansas, a grass-roots Ballot Question Committee from Pope County, announces a petition drive to place a constitutional amendment on the 2020 General Election ballot, to remove Pope County from Amendment 100.

Ever since 2018, when Arkansas voted for Amendment 100 and put Pope County in the crosshairs for casino developers, Pope County citizens have expressed our clear wish to not have a casino built in our community. In fact, Pope County voted NO on Amendment 100 by the highest margin of any county in the state.

Our only definitive recourse is to remove Pope County from Amendment 100, and that requires another constitutional amendment. Casino gambling is still illegal in 71 counties in Arkansas. We deserve what those 71 other counties in Arkansas enjoy: the freedom to live without a controversial gambling development forced on us.

We trust that there are enough Arkansans around the state who see the inherent unfairness of what has happened, and that we have a chance to get the support we need to make our voices count. Any Arkansan can understand the injustice of an out-of-state big-money interest coming into our state and buying the political power to exploit a community.

This is a David and Goliath fight for sure, but we believe our Arkansas neighbors will see how this amendment serves justice, independence, and self-determination.

info@fairplayforarkansas.org

www.fairplayforarkansas.org